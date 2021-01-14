Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,781 in the last 365 days.

Governor awards grants to assist domestic violence victims in north Alabama

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $350,275 to support four agencies in north Alabama that help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Each organization provides assistance programs, works to prevent further abuse and distributes educational materials to organizations in their local areas.

“Domestic violence victims always deserve access to professional help, and we must also work toward preventing further abuse,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these agencies for responding to victims and offering programs to prevent future abuse.”

Crisis Services of North Alabama Inc., based in Huntsville, is using $145,000 in grant funds to serve victims in Madison, Jackson, Limestone and Morgan counties. The agency provides shelter and related services in addition to conducting preventive educational programs for college and high school students. Matching funds of $36,250 will supplement the grant.

Safeplace Inc. of Florence is using $120,000 to continue its Peace and Harmony programs in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties. Peace is an intervention program meant to hold abusers accountable and prevent further abuse. Harmony is a program to help those who have been abused from engaging in violence themselves through education and counseling. Matching funds of $30,000 will supplement the grant.

Victim Services of Cullman, which serves victims in Cullman County, was awarded $30,000 to work with offenders to help change their attitudes and patterns dealing with domestic violence. Matching funds of $7,500 will supplement the grant.

Domestic Violence Crisis Services in Albertville received $55,275 to serve Cherokee, DeKalb and Marshall counties. Funds will be used in domestic violence prevention services and to promote awareness through training, civic events, speaking engagements and other outreach activities. Matching funds of $13,818 will supplement the grant.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Gov. Ivey is dedicated to ensuring that victims continue to receive the services they need and that abusers are held accountable,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey to support these agencies.”

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

--30--

Contact: Russell Sellers, Mike Presley

You just read:

Governor awards grants to assist domestic violence victims in north Alabama

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.