Sen. Eric Burlison Named Chair of Small Business and Industry Committee

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, was recently chosen by Missouri Senate leadership to chair the Senate Small Business and Industry Committee. This committee reviews legislation related to the ownership and operation of small businesses.

“I am ready to begin the important work this committee will require. The effects of the COVID-19 virus left many of our local small businesses struggling or closed,” said Sen Burlison. “I am prepared to work toward commonsense solutions to the problems these businesses are facing on a daily basis.”

Senator Burlison is no stranger to leading his colleagues in discussions of complex and difficult issues. During his time in the Missouri House of Representatives, Sen. Burlison chaired the Committee on Professional Registration and Licensing, where he worked to decrease what he believed were burdensome and excessive regulations and licensing requirements. He sees his new committee chairmanship as an opportunity to pick up where he left off in the House of Representatives.

“I believe there is a need, now more than ever, to get the government out of the way so Missouri businesses can do what they do best: creating jobs, strengthening our economy and supporting our communities,” Sen. Burlison said. “As a small business owner myself, I believe we must create an environment where small businesses can thrive. This is a challenge I’m ready to meet head on, and I look forward to working with my colleagues on these important issues.”

Please visit Sen. Burlison’s official Missouri Senate website for more information on his legislative agenda at senate.mo.gov/burlison.