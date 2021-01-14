Sen. Karla May to Serve on Appropriations Committee

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, announced that she will be serving on the Senate’s Appropriations Committee for the 2021 legislative session. The committee is tasked with drafting the Senate’s version of the state’s multi-billion dollar operating budget for the next fiscal year.

“I am honored to be able to serve on the prestigious Appropriations Committee,” said Sen. May. “The state budget reflects our values and our priorities. Drafting that budget this year will be especially difficult as our state continues to feel the economic effects of COVID-19. That said, I look forward to the tough work ahead, and ensuring the City of St. Louis has a voice in these important discussions.”

Along with the 12 other members of the committee, Sen. May will begin working to craft a state budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2021 and runs through June 30, 2022. The deadline for the General Assembly to pass the budget for Fiscal Year 2022 is May 7.The budget previously approved by the Legislature for the 2021 fiscal year totaled more than $35 billion.

