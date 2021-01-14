Sen. Denny Hoskins to Chair Senate Economic Development Committee

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, has been named chairman of the Missouri Senate Committee on Economic Development. As chairman, Sen. Hoskins will steer the committee’s work on legislation relating to economic development, jobs creation and retention, tourism and community and business development.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead this critical committee, which considers legislation directly tied to the economic well-being of the state of Missouri,” Sen. Hoskins said. “I appreciate the confidence the Senate’s leadership has placed in me, and I look forward to advancing legislation that encourages growth and prosperity across the state.”

In addition to his chairmanship of the Economic Development Committee, Sen. Hoskins will continue to help craft a balanced state budget as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. He was also chosen to serve on the committees on Insurance and Banking; Commerce, Consumer Protection, Energy and the Environment; and Agriculture, Food Production and Outdoor Resources.

A resident of Warrensburg and a certified professional accountant, Sen. Hoskins began his second term representing Missouri’s 21th Senatorial District on Jan. 6. The district includes Caldwell, Carroll, Howard, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Ray and Saline counties.