Sen. Mike Bernskoetter’s Legislative Column for Jan. 14, 2021

On Monday, Jan. 11, members of the General Assembly, Missouri’s congressional delegation, the public and others convened on the front lawn of the Missouri State Capitol for the swearing in of the 57th governor of the state of Missouri. Other statewide officials, such as the lieutenant governor, treasurer, secretary of state and attorney general also took their oaths of office that day. While it was a chilly January morning, there was optimism in the air. As the governor said, our state has faced tough times, but Missourians have always persevered. I believe, much like the governor, that brighter days are ahead for our state and that the new year provides us with new opportunities to come together and move our state forward.

This week in the Missouri Senate, members were assigned to serve on various legislative committees. I am pleased to announce that I will continue serving as the chair of the Senate’s Agriculture, Food Production and Outdoor Resources Committee. I am honored to lead this committee once again. Agriculture is our state’s most important industry, and my fellow committee members and I are going to do our best to keep it that way for years to come.

In addition to my duties on the Senate’s Ag Committee, I’ll also be serving on several other committees, including Economic Development; Fiscal Oversight; Rules; and Small Business and Industry. I look forward to serving on these committees and thoroughly vetting the legislation that comes before them as session gets further underway.

Veteran COVID-19 Vaccinations

The Truman VA has announced that veterans age 65 years old and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Veterans who are 65 years old or older and enrolled in VA health care can call (573) 814-6000, extension 54300, to make an appointment to be vaccinated. The veteran must inform the clerk that they are 65 years old or older to be scheduled for a vaccine appointment.

As always, it is an honor to serve the 6th Senatorial District. If my office can be service to you, please feel free to contact us at (573) 751-2076. For information about my committee assignments or sponsored legislation, please visit my official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Bernskoetter.