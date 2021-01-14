Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,853 in the last 365 days.

United Airlines v. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey - Order Affirming in Part and Remanding in Part

PANYNJ Shall Disclose All Financial Data or Information to the Use and Accounting of Airport Revenue

Daily Airline Filings - The Airline Regulatory Information Hub”
— AirlineInfo
USA, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associate Administrator examined the record in detail, including the Determination, the administrative record supporting the Determination, and the Appeal pleadings and confirms the following:

The Director did not err in finding that PANYNJ expended airport revenues on non-owned facilities or projects, in violation of Grant Assurance 25, Airport Revenues, and FAA's Policy and Procedures Concerning Use ofAirport Revenue and contrary to its 49 USC § 47107 and 47133 grandfathering authority

The Director did not err in finding that PANYNJ is not using an acceptable methodology to calculate the amount of grandfathered airport revenues and has not complied with the grandfathering exception provided by 49 USC § 47107(b)(2) and § 47133, Grant Assurance 25, Airport Revenues, and FAA's Revenue Use Policy

The Director did not err in finding that PANYNJ lacked transparency in setting its rates and charges in violation of Grant Assurance 22, Economic Nondiscrimination and contrary to the FAA's Policy Regarding Airport Rates and Charges, and engaged in deficient accounting practices and record-keeping in violation of Grant Assurance 22,Economic Nondiscrimination.

This matter is remanded to the Director to determine if PANYNJ has grandfather rights based on a pre-September 2, 1982 law controlling financing as provided for in 49 USC § § 47107 & 47133 and grant assurance 25. This decision affirms the Director's decision that to the extent grandfather rights exist, they do not allow for the expenditure of airport revenue to support facilities that PANYNJ does not own or operate.

It is hereby ORDERED that (1) the Director's Determination is affirmed, as so modified, and (2) this matter is remanded, in part, to the Director, to determine the basis for the PANYNJ' s grandfather rights, if any, and as to whether to issue a civil penalty.

Frank Avent
Airline Information Research
+1 703-489-9801
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

United Airlines v. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey - Order Affirming in Part and Remanding in Part

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Law, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.