Another COVID Casualty - Fitness 1440 Bend, Oregon closes - Building up for sale
Peter Lowes, commercial broker with Knightsbridge International Real Estate in Bend, Oregon announced sale of Fitness 1440 site for $3 Million.BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Lowes, commercial real estate broker with Knightsbridge International Real Estate in Bend, Oregon announced that the site of the Fitness 1440 Building located at 1569 NE 2nd Street will be placed on the market for sale effective immediately.
The almost 23,000 square foot free standing building has been the home to the tenant, Fitness 1440 since 2016. The property was extensively remodeled in the last several years, including a new roof.
Peter Lowes, who manages the building on behalf of the Landlord stated that Fitness 1440 had been a great tenant and everyone in the community will be sad to see them leave. Lowes said, "this is yet another casualty of the COVID pandemic".
Fitness 1440 had suffered multiple state mandated closures in the last ten months and simply could not keep operating under the current pandemic closure mandates. Lowes went on to say many small businesses are being crippled by the pandemic and he suggests many other tenants will not survive much longer in 2021.
For more information regarding the property; please contact Peter Lowes - peter@kbire.com or call 541-312-2113
Peter Lowes
Knightsbridge International Real Estate
+1 541-788-2444
peter@kbire.com