Teaching Environmental Awareness Foundation Formed To Help Protect the Planet
A grass-roots initiative has been launched in Central Oregon aiming to boost education and empowerment to better equip people to stand up for the global environmental cause.
Founded by Bend, Oregon businessman Peter Lowes, Teaching Environmental Awareness (T.E.A.) has two main goals:
- To develop a basic educational curriculum with an environmental dimension for every person across the world, from preschoolers to senior citizens;
- To encourage university education by funding scholarships for college post graduates to further their studies in environmental studies and sciences and/or engineering at the university level. This program is set to begin with multiple scholarships valued at $5,000 each.
Peter Lowes, whose son Dylan recently graduated in Environmental Science from the University of Oregon, explained: “T.E.A. has, as its core mission, taking immediate action to ward off the crippling effects of climate change and other environmental crises.
“Unless we act now, we will doom our descendants to living in a world very different from the one in which we were raised, or even the one in which we live now.
“Here’s the silver lining: Every individual has the power to effect great change, and today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders. Teaching Environmental Awareness is dedicated to fertilizing the grass roots, to grow and expand to regional, national and global levels.
“Each scholarship will empower younger generations to stand up against the environmental crisis, to assure humans and the natural world can co-exist harmoniously.”
Peter Lowes said the inspiration for the non-profit organization’s acronym came from the fact that tea is the most widely consumed beverage on Earth, after water.
Beginning some 2,800 years ago, when the first leaves of this evergreen shrub were plucked, dried and steeped in southern China, the culture of drinking tea has spread to every corner of the planet.
From Asia to Europe, Africa, North and South America, Australia and the Pacific, tea in its many variations — black, green, oolong, chai and others — is enjoyed by people of all races, ages and social levels.
He said: “Sharing a cup of tea has broken more barriers and launched more friendships than any political negotiation or internet campaign.
“That’s why the acronym ‘T.E.A.’ is so fitting for our endeavor. Planet Earth is in a devastating environmental crisis. Education is the foundation for change. T.E.A. will reach across all barriers to improve the prospects for Earth’s future.
“Individual contributions — toward protecting Earth’s fragile ecosystems — brings us one step closer to providing a sustainable and functional world for future generations to inhabit.
“We are all one. Together, we share the landscape. It is up to us to protect the environment on which every one of us, every organism large and small, depends for survival.”
For more information, see website: teatogether.org.
