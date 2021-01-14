Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. Supreme Court opinion: Jan. 14

The United States Supreme Court has issued an opinion in a bankruptcy case involving retention of debtor property. The court held that the mere retention of estate property after the filing of a bankruptcy petition does not violate 11 U. S. C. §362(a)(3), which operates as a “stay” of “any act” to “exercise control” over the property of the estate.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-357_6k47.pdf

