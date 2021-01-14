Sparketh Launches Buy 1 Year, Get 1 Free Offer

A unique platform for a global community of creatives has unveiled a unique offer.

• Unlimited access to 1,000+ videos

• Unlimited access to five+ Art Tracks

• Monthly one-on-one Mentorship

• Talented Instructors

• Course files to download

• New courses virtually weekly

• Two Separate Student Accounts

• Cancel Online Anytime

• $50 off the year subscription in comparison to monthly

• Request courses you want to learn

Students can work at their own pace and create based on their interest; Members can create individual student accounts to track their progress on Sparketh; Students keep their art in one central location by uploading them to their Sparketh Portfolio.

Also, members have access to Sparketh Art Tracks.

With new courses weekly, it’s easy to get lost in the sea of hundreds of Sparketh art lessons. That’s why Sparketh created Tracks, an easy and organized way to follow along with the courses that members are looking for to reach the goals they’re aiming for. All it takes is to browse through, grab your materials, and start a Track that draws you in.

For more information, please visit www.sparketh.com/#learn-more and sparketh.com/pricing/.

About Sparketh Community

We're a global community of creative kids, inspired teens, and friendly families. We love to share art and talk about all things that are creative. If you want to share your newest creation or need a new creative challenge to work on, we're the group for you.

