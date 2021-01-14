Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Continues Judiciary Committee Chairmanship

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, has been renamed chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee for the 101st General Assembly. As chairman, Sen. Luetkemeyer will steer the committee’s consideration of legislation affecting courts, civil procedure, criminal laws and related matters.

“With violent crime continuing to plague Missouri’s largest cities, the work conducted by this committee is vitally important to all citizens of our state,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “I am humbled by the confidence placed in me, and I look forward to continuing the committee’s work focusing on law and order in Missouri.”

In addition to his chairmanship of the Committee on Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence, Sen. Luetkemeyer has also been appointed to the Committee on Gubernatorial Appointments; the Committee on Governmental Accountability and Fiscal Oversight; and the Senate Rules, Joint Rules, Resolutions and Ethics Committee.

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.

