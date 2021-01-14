Life Coach Lisa Cheatham Is Proof That There Is More To Life After An Abusive Relationship
If you want things to be different you have to do different things, get out of your own way and manifest the future you want.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s a sad, shocking fact that more than one in three women in the US will experience some sort of abuse from a partner in their lifetime. Transformational Life Coach Lisa Cheatham knows all too well what that’s like, having been in an abusive relationship for most of her adult life. Thankfully though, despite being financially dependent on her husband, she eventually decided that enough was enough. But, while it was the right thing to do, her divorce made for a very difficult, turbulent period, in which she had little support and was forced to battle her shame, fear and money worries alone. Now determined to help others going through what she did, she can talk candidly about what it’s like to transition out of a toxic relationship, to help high achieving women come out the other side of theirs stronger than ever.
She herself is a much stronger, more successful woman these days. That didn’t happen automatically, though. In fact, in the immediate aftermath of her divorce, she felt completely in the dark and at a loss for what to do with her life. But she has sharp survival skills and a determined outlook, and she knew that it was time to forge her own path. So she threw herself into self-development, which helped her to shift her mindset and build lasting confidence. And, as she healed, she also came to understand her calling as a Transformational Life Coach.
Now the unshakeable self-confidence she developed on her journey spurs her on to help others find the same. Working with women all over the world, she helps them to overcome the abusive, narcissistic relationships that hold them back, which can take up to twice as long to recover from than a normal break-up does. But Lisa knows that, through the power of self-development, it is very much possible to find happiness, security and success on the other side of it all. She says: “if you want things to be different you have to do different things, get out of your own way and manifest the future you want”.
