Wildlife Diversity Small Grant Proposals Being Accepted

January 12, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks Wildlife Diversity Program is accepting proposals for the Wildlife Diversity Small Grants Program. This program provides funding for researchers, educators and naturalists to carry out projects focused on native wildlife. Funding for the 2021 Small Grants Program totals $20,000 for projects that are focused on monitoring and inventory of native wildlife species and their habitats.

Wildlife Diversity Small Grants have funded education, research, and monitoring projects focused on native wildlife and habitats since 1997. A wide range of projects has been completed to date, ranging from spider surveys of the Fort Pierre National Grasslands to assessing the risk of plague in black-footed ferrets. “GFP recognizes that there is a tremendous pool of talent and expertise outside of the agency that can be very beneficial to the mission of the Wildlife Division,” said Casey Heimerl, a wildlife biologist with the department. “By making small grants available, we are able to utilize this talent and expertise. The diverse projects that have been completed in the last 24 years have resulted in numerous publications in scientific journals, popular educational products, and a tremendous amount of new information on native wildlife species and their habitats.” Proposals are due by February 12, 2021.

For more information, contact the Wildlife Diversity Program at 605.773.4345 or email Casey.Heimerl@state.sd.us. Additional information and grant application forms can be found online at gfp.sd.gov/small-grants-program.