Justin Klunder Elected Partner at Gray Private Wealth, LLC

Justin Klunder has been elected Partner at Gray Private Wealth, LLC, Canton, MA.

CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Justin Klunder, CFA, has been elected a partner at Gray Private Wealth, LLC, a wealth management firm.

“Justin represents the finest example of a forward-looking personal financial management advisor who is well-prepared to cope with a financial market that is evolving at an increasingly rapid pace,” said Daniel Romano, CPA, PFS, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Compliance Officer at Gray Private Wealth. “We are fortunate to have a professional of Justin’s caliber on our team, and our clients will continue to benefit from his insightful advice and guidance.”

Justin joined Gray Private Wealth, LLC (then known as Gray Equity Management, LLC) in 2015 after serving as an investment officer for a Pennsylvania-based investment advisory firm, where he was a member of a small team that managed more than $1 billion in client assets. A graduate of The College of Charleston, Justin is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Boston and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

About Gray Private Wealth, LLC

Founded in 1999, Gray Private Wealth, LLC takes a comprehensive approach to the sophisticated wealth management needs of wealthy individuals and families with tailored asset management and investment strategies that incorporates a broad array of investment, planning and wealth management services. Additional information is available by calling (781) 232-2020 or visiting www.grayprivatewealth.com.