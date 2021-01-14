5 on 5: Here’s 5 of the Best Free VPNs For Windows 2021
INDIA, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are dozens of free VPNs for Windows in the Microsoft Store – so how do you know which of them are safe, reliable, and fast enough to use? Using a free Windows VPN might seem cost-effective, but it rarely is. Almost every free VPN has a catch as they are often slow and limited, and can even be hazardous when it comes to your safety and privacy.
But that’s what they said. Let’s break the stereotype when it comes to free VPNs. Here in this article, we will be sharing with you 5 of the best free VPN services available in the market these days.
Install one of these best free VPN downloads on the web and you'll be able to encrypt your traffic, stay private online, and get access to blocked or IP-restricted sites and apps – all without the need to break your budget.
These free VPN softwares can give you access to a VPN server network, along with the necessary software, without having to pay anything.
Following is a handpicked list of Top 5 Free VPN For Windows with popular features and website links.
1. GoingVPN - For fast, reliable, high-speed, safe, and secure VPN that is totally free, try GoingVPN. They offer lightning-fast connection and unlimited data for streaming, gaming, and downloading letting you enjoy surfing without limit. Have the freedom of accessing all applications, websites, and services with their masked IP addresses on global server locations.
You may check them out through this link: https://goingvpn.com/
2. Windscribe - Windscribe offers a free VPN service that delivers a very usable 10GB of data a month. Thanks to Windscribe's P2P support and large limit, you can have a day blasting a load of torrents and then just not use it again for a month. You'll also have a good selection of servers to choose from, but the apps do let the side down a little. They're quite cramped, and a little unintuitive. Windscribe's free users also don't get access to 24/7 live chat support.
You may check them out through this link: https://windscribe.com/download
3. TunnelBear - TunnelBear is one of the best-known free VPN services available. It's a serious VPN that's serious about customer satisfaction, privacy and security. So, the upside is that you're getting a VPN that works, and can be trusted not to hold loads of data on you and sell you out at the earliest opportunity. But, hold your horses, as that excellent privacy is paired with an absolutely low allowance of 500MB of data a month. That means there'll be no streaming with Tunnelbear, and you'll have to be either a very casual user or incredibly frugal with your allowance for it to see you through the month.
You may check them out through this link: https://www.tunnelbear.com/
4. Speedify - Speedify is a little different than the options above, in that it's designed from the ground up to absolutely maximise your connection speed. If you're on a laptop with both ethernet and Wi-Fi connections, it'll utilize both to pull bits out of the internet to the max. If you're on a phone it can use your 4G and Wi-Fi connections to do the same time to maximise throughput of data, improving download speeds and render times. In our tests this all proved to be more than just hot air. It really did work to speed up our download and browsing speeds. Plus, this is all at the same time it's doing all the things you'd want from a VPN, encrypting and obscuring, so you’ll stay private, safe and anonymous.
You may check them out through this link: https://speedify.com/
5. Hotspot Shield VPN - Hotspot Shield is one of the few VPN companies that is offering both a free and paid version of its service. When a company offers both a free and paid tier, you usually expect the worst since it is incentivized to get you to jump up to a paid plan but Hotspot Shield offers free customers up to 500MB of data usage per day, the ability to connect five devices simultaneously, a one-click connection, and more.
You may check them out through this link: https://www.hotspotshield.com/
