Fourier Intelligence and HumanXR join forces to advance digital rehabilitation
Snapshot from the team from Fourier Intelligence and HumanXR. From top left: Mr Niels Wetzels, Mr Zen Koh, Mr Han Dols, Ms Sandra Lee. From bottom left: Mr Marco Ghislanzoni, Ms Sarah Lim, Mr Owen Teoh, Mr Jake Kee.
HumanXR and Fourier Intelligence join forces to accelerate digitisation for rehabilitation, integrating immersive virtual experiences in medical robotics.
With HumanXR, we aim to make rehabilitation fun and immersive by combining robotics with VR. This will increase therapy adherence through a realistic multi-sensory environment.”SITTARD, THE NETHERLANDS, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourier Intelligence has announced a strategic partnership with HumanXR. This partnership brings together two pioneering companies in advanced rehabilitation robotics and virtual reality (VR), to co-create innovative and intelligent rehabilitation solutions.
— Zen KOH
HumanXR and Fourier Intelligence have successfully integrated their core technologies to launch a new rehabilitation robotic system with integrated VR capabilities. This novel system combines HumanXR’s New Horizons, with Fourier Intelligence’s CycleMotus™ H1 to offer an immersive and realistic multi-sensory environment, which in turn increases user motivation and therapy adherence.
EXtended Reality (XR) offers an engaging and stimulating 3D environment for users undergoing rehabilitation. The integrated technologies enable users to virtually cycle or hand-pedal through 1,000,000m2 of carefully designed immersive sceneries, full of serene natural environments, charming villages and motivating interactive components. This is known to increase engagement and promote user’s participation, whilst contributing to distracting users from inconvenience and pain. To accelerate motivation, the user is encouraged to interact and to collect rewards offered during the virtual adventure.
“Virtual reality, combined with robotics, creates rapid, and customised solutions for remote rehabilitation. With the head-mounted display (HMD), we can now bring the user by computer-generated visuals into an immersive, realistic multi-sensory environment. Several studies on VR show its potential for rehabilitation and suggest VR to be beneficial for the medical branch. The immersion may increase therapy adherence and may distract the patient from experiencing pain, fatigue and anxiety.” said Mr Zen Koh, Fourier Intelligence’s Co-Founder, Group Deputy CEO. “The availability of affordable VR devices, alongside the growing adoption of HMDs, are the key factors of driving the adoption of VR in rehabilitation. Together with the team of Mr Han Dols at HumanXR, we help make rehabilitation fun.”
“In the past few years, we have seen the rapid growth of virtual and augmented reality, together referred to as extended reality. We hope that this technology creates a new horizon for alternative forms of exercise, to support those with disabilities”, explains Marco Ghislanzoni, Co-Founder and CTO of HumanXR. “We have successfully integrated New Horizons with CycleMotus, and in the near future will integrate more products from Fourier’s RehabHub series.”
The pandemic accelerated digitisation. Years-long digital transformation road maps became compressed into weeks and months, to keep up with the rapidly changing new norms, and realities. Rehabilitation professionals have acknowledged the importance of telemedicine and digitisation of rehabilitation treatments. This alliance has come at the right time in view with the current rehabilitation shift towards providing more virtual reality and telerehabilitation. Though the pandemic has prevented the two teams from physical meetings, since June 2020, the team has collaborated virtually to integrate their systems into one.
“I am enthusiastic about working together with Fourier Intelligence. We designed our immersive worlds to be cheerful, colourful, and playful, aiming to make physical and mental activation fun, for young and old. We are glad to be able to combine this with Fourier’s technology, in order to create big impact and provide valuable, innovative solutions for rehabilitation.” said Mr Han Dols, CEO of HumanXR.
The partnership will focus on integrating the New Horizons software with the CycleMotus™ H1. The new product is expected to be marketed globally within the second quarter of 2021, allowing users to experience intuitive and immersive rehabilitation training with the newly integrated system. For their next steps, this partnership will collaborate on co-developing more products combining the best of advanced robotics and XR for efficient and engaging rehabilitation.
More information on New Horizons could be found on HumanXR’s website (https://humanxr.com/en/).
The CycleMotus™ Series (https://www.fftai.com/cyclemotus/) can be used for inpatient, outpatient and home rehabilitation.
About Fourier Intelligence
Fourier Intelligence is a technology-driven company, infusing creativity into the development of exoskeleton and rehabilitation robotics since 2015. Together with researchers, therapists, and patients, Fourier Intelligence aims to excel in developing and redefining rehabilitation robotics solutions with inter-connectable intelligent robotics technology by elevating user experience with an intuitive, easy-to-use system to enhance the lives of both patients and therapists.
About HumanXR
HumanXR is a social enterprise, incorporated in The Netherlands, with a passionate mission to help those in need with amazing virtual experiences designed for physical and cognitive training. The company’s technology domain covers Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR), together referred to as eXtended Reality (XR). In combination with intelligent AI-based algorithms and motion sensor feedback, this provides a solid foundation on creating meaningful virtual experiences.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Kerry GUO (Business Development Director)
Fourier Intelligence
Singapore
Phone: +65-6911-6651
Email: kerry.guo@fftai.com
For information on HumanXR, please contact:
Niels Wetzels (COO)
HumanXR
The Netherlands
Phone: +31-62521-6860
Email: sparkle@humanxr.com
Kerry GUO (Ms)
Fourier Intelligence
+65 6911 6651
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Fourier Intelligence RehabHub™