Reverse Polarity SMA Assemblies Provide More Design Options for Antenna Applications
Amphenol RF expands line of pre-configured reverse polarity SMA cable assemblies to support RG-174 and RG-316 cables.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of the fixed length cable assembly product line to include additional RP-SMA connector configurations. These new cable assemblies feature the popular RG-174 and RG-316 flexible cables and join the robust offering of previously released RG-58 options. Straight plug and bulkhead jack configurations are available in a number of standard lengths from 6 inches to two meters. They are ideal for a wide range of test and measurement applications.
These cable assemblies utilize high performance industry standard RP-SMA connectors manufactured using gold plated, brass bodies. Plugs feature gold plated female contacts machined from beryllium copper. Jacks feature gold plated male contacts machined from brass. A durable underplating of high phosphorus nickel ensures the connectors support a minimum of 500 mating cycles.
The RP-SMA assemblies support frequencies through 6 GHz and have all of the same features and benefits of the traditional SMA connector including the threaded coupling mechanism. All cable assemblies are individually tested to ensure the highest quality standards. Custom lengths are available by request.
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications.
For more information: Amphenol RF RP-SMA Cable Assembly Data Sheet
Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.
# # #
Lindsay Sperling - Marketing Communications Manager
Amphenol RF
+ +1 203-796-2034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn