Monroe County: UGI to Close PA 314 for Three Weeks

County: Monroe Municipality: Paradise and Pocono Townships Road name: PA 314 Between: PA 611 and Upper Swiftwater Road Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: 24 Hours Restriction: PA 314 will be closed and detoured for UGI gas line work. Traffic will be detoured on PA 611, Woodland Road, Carlton Road and Upper Swiftwater Road. Expect delays and use caution driving through the area. Start date: 1/14/21 Est completion date: 2/4/21 Will rain cause delays? Yes

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

