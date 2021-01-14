5 Best VPN to Use When Traveling Abroad
Stay physically and virtually safe, wherever you are in the world.INDIA, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic has halted most of our travel plans in 2020. Now that we are finally seeing the end of the tunnel, especially with the procurement of vaccines, 2021 just might be the year we get our long-delayed plans realized.
But before we get into vacation mode, there are a few things we should prepare. Apart from the usual requirements, we must follow new protocols regarding our protection against the virus; get tested, always bring your sanitizer, wear a mask, and face shield whenever you are in a public place. These are the measures we take to stay safe physically, however virtually, there is an extra step we need to take to protect ourselves from the virus that eats away everything we send over the internet—that is, installing a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service.
Why You Need to Use a VPN
Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, it is almost always necessary to stay online and have access to the same platforms you use at home. However, connecting to the internet outside your usual server can become tricky and unsafe most of the time. To ensure the safety of your online data and activities, especially when you’re always on the move, the use of your trusty VPN service is your best option. Why? A VPN will protect you from cybercriminals by encrypting your data to keep your personal details such as passwords and banking details secure. It will also mask your IP address so it’ll look like you are browsing the internet from a different location. By doing this, you can overcome geo-blocks and online censorship especially when you’re visiting an internet-censored country such as China and India. Therefore, giving you risk-free and unrestricted access to the worldwide web.
If you’re having a hard time picking which VPN to use, let this list be your guide. Here, we have collated the top 5 best VPN to use when traveling abroad, in no particular order:
NordVPN
- NordVPN offers over 5600 strategically distributed location servers in 56 countries. This feature is essential for frequent travelers since it will make it easier to access sites wherever you are. It has a military-grade security system that allows its users to browse, and to connect to public Wi-Fis when necessary, without worry. You can also enjoy unlimited bandwidth and data for streaming at a high-speed, thanks to its SmartPlay DNS that optimizes your connection.
Get it FREE for 30 days. Learn more about its amazing features by downloading the NordVPN app here: https://nordvpn.com/
ExpressVPN
- Aside from its top-notch security features that are powered by its military-grade system, ExpressVPN has more than 3,000 virtual servers in 90+ countries around the world, so you’re sure to find a nearby server and connect to the internet wherever you’re traveling to, risk-free. It also offers its users unlimited data for browsing. The best part is? You can access your usual platforms even from the most censored countries.
Download ExpressVPN here: https://www.expressvpn.com/. Grab their 30-day free trial or get your money back.
Going VPN
- GoingVPN is one of the very few VPN services that offer unlimited data usage and a high-speed internet connection for free. You don’t have to worry about paying extra to stay protected wherever you are. Like the premium services, it also offers its users a military-grade security system so you’re sure that all your personal data is secure. Plus, it has 8+ location servers to make sure that you can still have access to your favorite website while traveling abroad.
They recently updated their app to give you more—experience the premium perks of the Plus version free for seven days just by sharing it with friends. Learn more by visiting the GoingVPN website here: https://goingvpn.com/
PrivateVPN
- Enjoy PrivateVPN’s reliable internet speed and good performance when flying out to countries you’ve never been before. It offers over 150 internet servers in over 60 countries so you’re sure to find a nearby server wherever the plane brings you. Don’t worry about logging in to your personal account too, PrivateVPN has a military-grade security system to help you keep your details hidden from cyber thieves.
Try it out free for 7 days by downloading the PrivateVPN app. Check them out here: https://privatevpn.com/
CyberGhost
- With CyberGhost, you can have access to more than 5,700 servers in nearly 90 countries. So, whether you’re visiting China or India, you won’t miss out on your favorite websites and other internet-related stuff. You can also count on its lightning-fast connection and unlimited data to stream and browse smoothly all throughout your travel. Its military-grade security system plus an automatic kill switch feature will make sure that you are safe from data theft and manipulation wherever you use the internet.
Don’t miss out on their 45 days free trial and download the CyberGhost app now. Get it here: https://www.cyberghostvpn.com/en_US/
Before boarding the plane, make sure that you have already installed whichever VPN you think suits your need, so you won’t have anything to worry about when you land. Have a safe travel!
