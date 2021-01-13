Fraud and Scam Alert!

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) reminds players to stay aware and alert as they play Mississippi Lottery games. Fraud accounts and scammers never take a break, especially around the holidays and new year.

“Fake lottery scams are fairly common,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “You can receive a phone call, e-mail, text and even social media message that is seemingly real. Do not be fooled. Stay aware and play responsibly.

“We were informed today of a scam going around where Mississippians have received telephone calls regarding a second chance at winning the Mega Millions® jackpot,” he continued. “If you should receive such a call, you should immediately hang up. In addition, if you receive this information by email, text, social media message, or any other method of communication, do not respond. This is a scam.”

Some reminders

  • The Mississippi Lottery does not contact the winner. We don’t even know who the winner is until they step forward to claim a prize. 
  • In online games such as Powerball®, the lottery knows only the winning numbers drawn and where the ticket was sold. The winner must keep their ticket and confirm to lottery officials the numbers on the ticket. If a winner does not step forward with the winning numbers, no one wins the prize. 
  • A legitimate lottery never asks winners to pay taxes upfront. All federal and state taxes are paid before the lottery releases the money to the winner. 
  • Lotteries of foreign countries are illegal in the United States. No legitimate foreign lottery sells tickets in the United States. If you have been contacted by a lottery claiming to be affiliated with the government of another country, it is a scam. 
  • Finally, if you did not buy a ticket, you cannot win a lottery prize. If you have been contacted by a “lottery” claiming you won a prize, but you have never purchased a ticket, it is a scam. 

If you think you’re a victim of fraud or attempted fraud by someone posing as a representative of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, please report it to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Consumer Protection Division at (601) 359-4230 or toll-free at (800) 281-4418.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. The MLC is a legislatively created corporation. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

