REP. JARED PATTERSON TAKES OATH OF OFFICE FOR 87TH LEGISLATURE

by: Rep. Patterson, Jared

01/12/2021

(Frisco, TX) - Today at noon, State Representative Jared Patterson took the oath of office and was sworn in as a member of the 87th Legislature. Although the opening day for this session is unlike any other, Patterson’s focus remains resolute.

Patterson stated, “I am incredibly honored that the people of House District 106 have placed their trust in me and elected me once again to represent them as their collective voice in Austin. I look forward to tackling the critical issues facing Texas as a result of COVID-19, and also to fight for the priorities of the people back home.”

On this same day, Patterson was honored to cast his vote in favor of State Representative Dade Phelan (Beaumont), to be the next Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives. “In his tenure in the Texas House, Speaker Phelan has proven himself a strong conservative and a courageous leader. I am confident that even in these uncertain times, he will guide the body in passing a balanced budget, protect the accomplishments of last session, and champion new and necessary initiatives, all while protecting taxpayers from shouldering the financial burden,” said Patterson.

Patterson has already filed 11 bills covering a range of topics such as education, economic development, transparency, and workers compensation reform for first responders. He plans to author bills concerning a number of other subject areas before the March 12th filing deadline, and is committed to fighting for the priorities of the Republican Party throughout the session.

Regardless of the independent operations of other offices, the Capitol is open to the public and so is Patterson’s door. He encourages all constituents to visit his office on the first level of the extension in room E1.310. He can also be reached at (512) 463-0694 or by email at Jared.Patterson@house.texas.gov.

Jared Patterson represents House District 106, which encompasses the eastern portion of Denton County. During the 86th Legislative Session, Patterson authored and passed initiatives in policy areas such as transportation, education, property taxes, as well as eliminated unnecessary and burdensome government regulations. Patterson serves on the House Committees on Business & Industry, Urban Affairs, and Resolutions Calendars. He also serves on the House Interim Study Committee on Aggregate Production Operations, and the Texas Cybersecurity Council. His family resides in Frisco.

