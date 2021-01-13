Representative Tinderholt Sworn in, Vows Support for Conservative Session

by: Rep. Tinderholt, Tony

01/12/2021

AUSTIN, TX - On Tuesday, Representative Tony Tinderholt was sworn into his fourth term in the Texas House of Representatives. He urged support for a bold, conservative session.

"I am thankful to the people of House District 94 for entrusting me to represent them for two additional years. We have a lot of work to do in Austin, and I am committed to a productive session defending the freedoms of Texans," Tinderholt said.

In addition to members taking their oaths of office, Representative Dade Phelan was elected to serve as Speaker of the House.

"Conservative Texans have a bold policy agenda. I look forward to working with Speaker Phelan on these reforms over the next 139 days. I wish sincere congratulations to the Speaker, his wife, Kim, and their family."

Constituents residing in Arlington, Dalworthington Gardens, or Pantego who would like their opinion registered on legislation or a meeting scheduled are asked to contact Tinderholt's Capitol office at 512-463-0624.

Contact: Jake Robinson

Contact Info