Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,591 in the last 365 days.

Representative Tinderholt Sworn in, Vows Support for Conservative Session

member image

Representative Tinderholt Sworn in, Vows Support for Conservative Session  print page

by: Rep. Tinderholt, Tony
01/12/2021

AUSTIN, TX - On Tuesday, Representative Tony Tinderholt was sworn into his fourth term in the Texas House of Representatives. He urged support for a bold, conservative session.

"I am thankful to the people of House District 94 for entrusting me to represent them for two additional years. We have a lot of work to do in Austin, and I am committed to a productive session defending the freedoms of Texans," Tinderholt said.

In addition to members taking their oaths of office, Representative Dade Phelan was elected to serve as Speaker of the House.

"Conservative Texans have a bold policy agenda. I look forward to working with Speaker Phelan on these reforms over the next 139 days. I wish sincere congratulations to the Speaker, his wife, Kim, and their family."

Constituents residing in Arlington, Dalworthington Gardens, or Pantego who would like their opinion registered on legislation or a meeting scheduled are asked to contact Tinderholt's Capitol office at 512-463-0624.

Contact: Jake Robinson

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E2.508

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0624

4381 W. Green Oaks Blvd. Ste. 107

Arlington, Tx 76016

(817) 478-5000

You just read:

Representative Tinderholt Sworn in, Vows Support for Conservative Session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.