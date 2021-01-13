Representative Keith Bell Sworn In For Second Term As HD 4 Representative

by: Rep. Bell, Keith

01/13/2021

(Austin, TX) - On Tuesday, January 12, Representative Keith Bell (Forney) took the oath of office and was sworn in for his second term serving as State Representative of House District 4 for the 87th Legislative Session. Family members, friends, and well-wishers watched as Secretary of State Hughs administered the oath to Bell and his colleagues.

Representative Bell expects spending the next 140 days working on the state budget amid the fiscal constraints COVID-19 has brought, conservative issues, redrawing the state's political districts for the next decade, and ensuring funding for public education.

"It is imperative that this session be focused on supporting free and fair elections, increasing broadband access, backing law enforcement officers, defending the second amendment and protecting our constitutional freedoms. I look forward to ensuring that Texas continues to lead by example by reinforcing the conservative values and policies that make Texas great. It is my privilege to serve, and I shall honor your confidence!"

Constituents are encouraged to contact the Capitol Office, Room E2.414 via telephone at 512-463-0458 or email at keith.bell@house.texas.gov.

