Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,578 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Bill White Named Chair of the Senate Seniors, Families, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee

Senator Bill White Named Chair of the Senate Seniors, Families, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee

Jefferson City — State Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, has been appointed by Senate leadership to serve as chair of the Senate Seniors, Families, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee. This newly formed committee was merged from two separate standing committees for the 101st General Assembly.

“I am honored by this appointment and ready to apply my personal and professional experiences to the bills referred to this committee,” said Sen. White. “As a veteran, senior citizen, adoptive foster parent and juvenile attorney, this committee perfectly aligns with my background and interests. I look forward to working with my colleagues and advancing policies to benefit these special populations.”

Senator White will also serve on the following Senate Committees: Commerce, Consumer Protection, Energy and the Environment; Governmental Accountability and Fiscal Oversight; Health and Pensions; and Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence.

Senator White is a former Marine, teacher, senior systems analyst and attorney. He served four terms in the House of Representatives, and was elected in 2018 to represent the residents of Dade, Jasper and Newton counties that comprise Senatorial District 32.

To learn more about Sen. White and his legislation, please visit senate.mo.gov/white.

###

 

You just read:

Sen. Bill White Named Chair of the Senate Seniors, Families, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.