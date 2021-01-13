Sen. Bill White Named Chair of the Senate Seniors, Families, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee

Senator Bill White Named Chair of the Senate Seniors, Families, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee

Jefferson City — State Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, has been appointed by Senate leadership to serve as chair of the Senate Seniors, Families, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee. This newly formed committee was merged from two separate standing committees for the 101st General Assembly.

“I am honored by this appointment and ready to apply my personal and professional experiences to the bills referred to this committee,” said Sen. White. “As a veteran, senior citizen, adoptive foster parent and juvenile attorney, this committee perfectly aligns with my background and interests. I look forward to working with my colleagues and advancing policies to benefit these special populations.”

Senator White will also serve on the following Senate Committees: Commerce, Consumer Protection, Energy and the Environment; Governmental Accountability and Fiscal Oversight; Health and Pensions; and Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence.

Senator White is a former Marine, teacher, senior systems analyst and attorney. He served four terms in the House of Representatives, and was elected in 2018 to represent the residents of Dade, Jasper and Newton counties that comprise Senatorial District 32.

To learn more about Sen. White and his legislation, please visit senate.mo.gov/white.

###