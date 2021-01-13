Senator Karla Eslinger Receives Committee Assignments

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, has been appointed to serve on four standing committees of the Missouri Senate during the 101st General Assembly. Senator Eslinger, who was sworn into her first term in the Senate on Jan. 6, has been named to the committees on Commerce, Consumer Protection and the Environment; Appropriations; Gubernatorial Appointments; and Professional Registration.

“I am honored to serve on these critical committees, and I look forward to working hard on each of them to advance economic development and opportunity in the 33rd District and statewide.” Sen. Eslinger said.

As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Eslinger will participate in balancing the state budget. Her assignment to the Gubernatorial Appointments Committee tasks her with reviewing the governor’s appointments to various boards and commissions of state government, while her appointment to the Professional Registration Committee allows her to consider legislation relating to many of those same regulatory bodies. As a member of the Senate Commerce Committee she will focus on laws relating to the state’s commercial sector, consumer protection, telecommunications, energy and environmental matters.

Senator Eslinger represents the 33rd Senatorial District, which includes Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Ripley, Texas, Webster and Wright Counties. More information about Sen. Eslinger can be found at www.senate.mo.gov/mem33.