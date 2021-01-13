The Crouch Group Enters the Agriculture Industry
The Crouch Group has partnered with Mahan Wagyu Ranch, a Texas ranch that raises 100% Full Blood Wagyu beef for consumers.
The Crouch Group today announced their partnership with Mahan Wagyu Ranch, a Texas ranch that raises 100% Full Blood Wagyu beef for consumers. This partnership is a result of The Crouch Group’s effort to expand into the agriculture industry.
Leveraging years of experience and knowledge in both agriculture and marketing, The Crouch Group is creating a fully customized e-commerce website to sell Mahan Wagyu’s top-of-the-line fullblood 100% Wagyu beef. Along with beef sales, Mahan Wagyu also provides rare and highly sought-after DNA Parent verified Wagyu seed stock.
“Our partnership with Mahan Wagyu further reinforces our mission to expand into the agriculture industry,” says Kellie Kilgore, Account Representative at The Crouch Group. “Our ultimate goal is to provide top-quality marketing strategy, understanding and knowledge to those in this specialized industry. Oftentimes, advertising agencies obtain agricultural clients without knowing the in-and-outs of the ag industry. We are here to bridge the knowledge gap while still providing the strategy and quality work that The Crouch Group provides.”
Mahan Wagyu was established in 2013 after Weldon Mahan had a Wagyu streak in Las Vegas. Weldon’s family has been ranching in Texas for five generations and the opportunity to deliver this kind of high-quality beef to consumers intrigued Weldon. “We are excited about the opportunity to grow our brand with The Crouch Group,” said Weldon Mahan. “Their experience and expertise was just what we were looking for to help us expand Mahan Wagyu.
Since the 1996, The Crouch Group has been a leading expert in the ever-changing advertising industry. As the Wagyu beef industry continues to rapidly grow and demand for Wagyu product grows higher, The Crouch Group is optimistic that the partnership with Mahan Wagyu will allow The Crouch Group to expand further into the agriculture industry.
The Crouch Group is a full-service marketing and advertising agency with offices in Denton, Texas and Springfield, Missouri. The agency works with clients of all sizes and budgets with a focus on results. For more information, please visit: https://thecrouchgroup.com/
