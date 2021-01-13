Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lonseal Marine Flooring Passes Vehicle Flammability Testing

Lonseal Flooring’s Lonmarine Wood and Lonmarine Stone Passes Vehicle Flammability Testing

The primary application for both Lonmarine Wood and Lonmarine Stone is for marine use; however, this test will allow these product lines to be installed in vehicles.”
CARSON, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lonseal Marine Flooring is highly recognized for its resilient, marine-grade, sheet-vinyl flooring. Two of their marine lines, LONMARINE WOOD and LONMARINE STONE, just passed the FMVSS302. This is the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard flammability of interior material test. The general principle of this test is to measure the burn rate of automotive materials used in vehicle occupant compartments. Both Lonseal product lines did not support combustion during or after the application of ignited flame. In other words, the material did not ignite (DNI).

The primary application for both Lonmarine Wood and Lonmarine Stone is for marine use; however, this test will allow these product lines to be installed in vehicles

Please contact Gregg Nord (USA) at gregg@lonseal.com or PeterPadilla (International) at peter@lonseal.com for more information on Lonseal Marine Flooring product lines.

About Lonseal Marine Flooring. Lonseal has been in the sheet vinyl flooring business for over 90 years, 50 of those had dedication towards the marine business, with the United States Navy as their first customer. Lonseal manufactures a wide variety of flooring choices ranging from smooth surfaces that mimic sealed concrete and wood visuals, to the textured variations of coin dots and diamond plate. Please visit Lonseal.com for more information.

