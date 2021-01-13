MARCUS NORMAN, THE PASSIONATE CEO & HOST OF GENTLEMAN STYLE PODCAST, INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE DotCom Magazine "The Zoom Interview Issue" The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- MARCUS NORMAN , THE PASSIONATE CEO & HOST OF GENTLEMAN STYLE PODCAST, INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE Marcus Norman Interviewed by DotCom Magazine for The Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview.Marcus Norman, the dynamic CEO and Host of GENTLEMAN STYLE PODCAST, has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series.Marcus Norman, CEO and Host of GENTLEMAN STYLE PODCAST, joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Marcus Norman discusses new initiatives at GENTLEMAN STYLE PODCAST, what makes the company different than its competitors, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Marcus Norman joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate on the video series.Marcus Norman says, “Being interviewed on the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series was a true honor. I really enjoyed the time talking about entrepreneurship and how GentlemenStyle Podcast has helped so many people.” Marcus Norman continues, “We have had so many great guests on our Gentlemen Style podcast, and it is a true blessing every day to be able to share so much great information with our audience.”Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Marcus Norman was remarkably impressive and informative. Anyone, especially CEO’s and founders, can learn from the leadership position of his podcast. Marcus Norman is a very impressive force in the field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time learning more about how GENTLEMAN STYLE PODCAST is forging a new path to empower its listeners.”DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Andy@DotComMagazine.comPhone: 602-909-9890Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

