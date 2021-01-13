TRUST Beauty, LLC announces name change to TRUST Biologic, LLC
Focusing on natural health remedies to ease the aging process for seniorsLAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver, CO - TRUST Beauty, LLC has announced that it has changed its name and branding to TRUST Biologic, LLC to better convey its all natural, plant based, vegan, hemp-derived cannabinoid product line and the overall wellness focus the Company is undertaking.
TRUST Biologic has committed itself to serving “Baby Boomers” (those born between 1946 and 1964) and the aging population as a whole in a variety of ways with the explicit intent of finding ways to “decrease the disquietude of aging”, according to the TRUST’s President, Jeffrey Johnson.
“Aging is inevitable and brings along with it a whole host of issues. Anything that we can do to make the journey less stressful, we will do”
Tom Murphy, founder of TRUST added, “Since I founded TRUST in 2016, Our TRUST Beauty line of all natural and adaptogen products has been really well received, but I know that we can be much more beneficial to our clients by focusing on their needs more directly.”
ABOUT THE COMPANY
TRUST Biologic, LLC is a bioceutical research, development, branding, and marketing company focused on creating health and wellness products to penetrate the fast-growing market for safe and effective natural products that meet the unmet wellness needs of aging American adults. Our key products are being geared towards natural hemp-derived cannabinoid-enhanced (Cannabidiol ‘CBD’ & Cannabigerol ‘CBG’) therapeutic modalities, if, when, and where possible. More information can be found at www.trustbiologic.com or by calling 844-878-7858.
Ella Cressman, V.P. Marketing
TRUST Biologic, LLC
+1 844-878-7858
ella@trustbiologic.com