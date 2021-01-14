HIP Video Promo presents: War Panties perform on a country road in new music video "Delaware Cornfields" on Medium

War Panties War Panties - Delaware Cornfields

LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watch "Delaware Cornfields" by War Panties on Medium

They call themselves the best bar band in Louisville, Kentucky, and they've got the goods to back up that claim. Everything about War Panties is designed for in-person delivery: the immediacy of the sound, the audaciousness of the soloing, the catchiness of the choruses, the propulsiveness of the funk grooves, the humor, the impudence, the irreverence, the sheer velocity of the ideas in the band's songwriting. For the last nine months, doing shows has been a vexed proposition for independent bands. Since War Panties know you can't go out (for now), they're bringing the excitement to you.

And excitement is their specialty. For the better part of a decade, Kentucky has been the main beneficiary of their formidable talents. Louisville is no ordinary town: it's a relatively small city, but it punches well above its weight. Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue in the Highlands neighborhood are two of America's most undersung party streets and a genuine cultural ferment zone. It's the freewheeling spirit of the Highlands that War Panties brings you on songs like "Delaware Cornfields," another song from In the Year of Zuul MMXX. "Delaware Cornfields" is a pure pastoral country singalong, laid-back, sun-drenched, and delightful.

Angelo Jackson has matched both songs with videos that underscore their strengths. The "Delaware Cornfields" video, an outdoor idyll, finds the members of War Panties on a country road, instruments in hand, singing to the sky. They're completely natural in both settings: give these guys musical instruments and willing ears, and turn them loose, and they'll always know what to do.

