VULCAIN THE WATCH OF US PRESIDENTS appoints BeauGeste Luxury Brands as its Official Agent in North America
VULCAIN is pleased to announce BeauGeste Luxury Brands appointment as its exclusive Agent in the USA, Canada, and the Caribbean, effective January 20, 2021.
IT IS AMAZING WHAT YOU CAN ACCOMPLISH IF YOU DO NOT CARE WHO GETS THE CREDIT”NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its foundation in 1858 in the heart of Switzerland, VULCAIN has earned an exceptional place in the history of Swiss watchmaking, as well as the US history.
VULCAIN embodies more than 160 years of Swiss horology excellence. The Manufacture des Montres Vulcain was founded in 1858 and are the inventor of the alarm complication for wristwatches.
Founded by the Ditisheim brothers, the brand initially specialized in pocket watches and quickly accumulated awards at several World Fairs.
In 1929, after seven years of research and development, Vulcain launched the first-ever mechanical alarm movement, which eventually achieved worldwide fame, thanks to Harry S. Truman, followed by Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson (who loved his Cricket™ watch so much that he ordered 200 for his friends!), Richard M. Nixon (who wrote “It has given excellent service over the past five years and has served as my alarm clock around the world”), Gerald R. Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama…As for Joe Biden, he already owns one!
Starting with Harry S. Truman, 11 US president have worn a VULCAIN "Cricket™" watch, also known as "The President's Watch".
Now that the firm is in the hands of a private family-office, plans are made to firmly establish the brand as more than a footnote in US history. There are many more noteworthy models beyond the emblematic "Cricket™," as the brand has been embraced by mountain and navigation explorers since the 1950s.
The partnership with BeauGeste Luxury Brands signals VULCAIN’s commitment to serving its authorized retailers' network in the North American market.
BeauGeste Inc., founded in 2015 by Thierry Chaunu, is dedicated to bringing American luxury retailers a new level of excellence with a "white gloves" service approach.
“We are thrilled to be working with Thierry Chaunu and the entire BeauGeste team of seasoned professionals” says Marc Streibel, principal at VULCAIN in Le Locle, Switzerland. “When we met with them, we liked their business approach based on a deep-seated sense of integrity and customer service, as well as their passion for fine independent brands”.
“We at BeauGeste Luxury Brands are equally thrilled and proud to represent VULCAIN in America," added Thierry Chaunu. "We love the rich history of the brand, the artisanal approach to their manufacture, and their collections, which extend far beyond the mythical "Cricket." Our goal is to work in close partnership with a few highly selected watch retailers who cater to connoisseurs and true watch enthusiasts.
Back in 1961, VULCAIN launched its “Nautical” diving watch, with an audible movement underwater!
Triple caseback serving as a resonance chamber and enabling under-water use of the alarm function, with Vulcain mechanical hand-wound alarm V-10 caliber, with 12-lignes mechanical hand-wound alarm calibre, 25 jewels, 165 components, twin barrels, equipped with VULCAIN’s exclusive 1946 patented “Exactomatic” system, lift angle 48°.
The Anniversary “Heart” Tourbillon, featuring VULCAIN’s self-winding tourbillon calibre V-62, with "13 1⁄4-lignes" mechanical hand-wound tourbillon with date, 37 jewels, 264 components, double barrel, lift angle 54°. VULCAIN has several heritage unique watches which will be brought to the US for savvy collectors.
ABOUT BEAUGESTE LUXURY BRANDS:
As an organization consisting of regional independent sales professionals, BeauGeste Luxury Brands is committed to delivering "white glove service excellence".
BEAUGESTE INC is the Exclusive Official Agent for North America for the following fine watch and jewelry brands:
