2021-01-12 20:48:24.953 Polk County Man Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

2021-01-12 20:48:24.953

Keith Bell of Brighton matched four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn in the Jan. 6 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. The winning numbers on Jan. 6 were 1, 20, 22, 60 and 66, with a Powerball number of 3.

Bell purchased the winning ticket at Kum & Go, 1770 E. Valley Water Mill, in Springfield.

The win marked the 260th time a Missouri Lottery player has won a $50,000 Powerball prize since 2015. Since Bell’s win, five additional Missouri players have won $50,000 playing Powerball.

In FY20, players in Polk County won more than $4.6 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $392,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $778,000 went to education programs in the county.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $550 million.