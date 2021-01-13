2021 Rat-L-Trap Open Tournament

ALEXANDRIA, LA, USA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bill Lewis is Proud to Announce the 2021 Rat-L-Trap Open!

The Bill Lewis team is excited to bring the thrill of tournament fishing back for another year with this year’s Sam Rayburn Rat-L-Trap Open. This year’s event will take place Sunday, Jan. 17 from 7:00am to 3:00pm. Registration is available online at https://fishoutlawoutdoors.com/ratltrapentry/. In-person registration will be available Saturday, Jan. 16 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm and again the next morning beginning at 5:30am. Here are a few of the rules:

● Only lures designed by Bill Lewis are allowed

● Only paid team members, designated captains for youth teams, and tournament officials are allowed in boats

● Boat captains are not permitted to fish

● Trailering is allowed

● No anglers that have competed in a 2020 or 2021 Elite, FLW, or Bass Pro event may compete

A full list of rules and regulations for the tournament can be found here: https://fishoutlawoutdoors.com/rat-l-traprules/. Don’t delay as the tournament start date is rapidly approaching! Your team number will also determine your order of weigh-in as well. The entry fee is $120 with a $5 processing fee.

Last year’s event was a huge success, building on the long and storied history of the tournament. It’s a wonderful opportunity for amateurs and fishing enthusiasts of all skill levels to enjoy the thrill of competitive angling. This year’s roster of competitors will be looking to capture the same glory and notoriety that last year’s winners Larry Cotten and Chris DiBerardino have enjoyed.

This year, the tournament will take place at the Umphrey Family Pavilion. The event is also presented by a number of sponsors aside from Bill Lewis. These include V&M, Mustad, Duckett Fishing, Pro-Driven and many, many others. For several years, the Rat-L-Trap Open has been a staple of the Outlaw Series and has a storied history of producing memorable moments and rising stars in the world of professional, competitive angling.

The entry form can be found online or filled out in-person the weekend of the event. All of the information must be filled out correctly and the entry fee must be paid in full or the participant will not be eligible. The form consists of name, age, address, telephone number, social security and date of birth, along with the credit card info of the payment source.

The team at Bob Lewis is both proud and excited to host yet another year of the Sam Rayburn Rat-L-Trap Open Tournament. In a year that has seen so many of the activities and events that people love delayed or canceled, getting out on the open water for another day of fun and competitive fishing in the sunshine and fresh air is just what everybody needs!

For years, the Bill Lewis name has been synonymous with affordable, high quality, and effective lures, as well as other fishing tools, equipment, and apparel. These contributions to the industry have helped to make competitive fishing more mainstream than ever, along with providing even the casual angler with the proper equipment to enjoy their favorite pastime to the fullest.

In addition to the Rat-L-Trap, the other Bill Lewis lures which are permitted for use in this event include the StutterStep, the Echo 1.75, the MR-6, and the SB-57. Each of these lures are manufactured with the same attention to detail, craftsmanship, and design that has defined the Bill Lewis brand for decades.

For more information, please visit: https://rat-l-trap.com/ or https://fishoutlawoutdoors.com/ratltrapentry/