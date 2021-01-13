MomFirst Award Nominations Open at M2Moms® - The Constant Conference
Annually recognizing the marketing to moms accomplishments of mom entrepreneurs
2020 made extraordinary demands on all of us. Moms and families have taken the brunt of this pandemic. As always, mothers have found solutions to the multiple challenges they face.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nan McCann, Founding Producer of M2Moms® announced that nominations are now open for the M2Moms®

MomFirst Award. ‘Introduced in 2010," McCann said, “it is presented annually to a mom who started something new, when in her role as a mother she saw a need and filled it. First as a mom at home and then out in the marketplace. Consequently, through ingenuity, commitment, and entrepreneurial perseverance these women developed and took to market ideas that have made a difference in the lives of many others.” Nominations may be submitted by January 31, 2021, via email to nan@pme-events.com. M2Moms®-The Constant Conference is a 24/7 online executive learning resource dedicated to helping marketers build a better business with today’s moms and families.
Previous Recipients
McCann continued, “2020 made extraordinary demands on all of us. Moms and families have taken the brunt of this pandemic. As always, mothers have found solutions to the multiple challenges they face. The list of previous MomFirst Award recipients is a who’s who of mom marketers, including:
2019 Lauren Brandt, Facebook/SuperMoms
2018 Kurt Workman, Owlet Baby Care (A Dad!!)
2017 Jessica Iclisoy, California Baby
2016 Mindy Scheier, Runway of Dreams
2015 Lisa Moss (& Family), SeizureTracker.com
2014 Brook Klawitter (& son Jack), Special Olympics Young Athlete Program
2013 Julie Cole, Mabel’s Labels
2012 Stacy DeBroff, Influence Central
2011 Heidi Murkoff, What to Expect When You’re Expecting
2010 Nadine Vogel, Springboard Consulting
Current M2Moms® articles include: “Using Qualitative Research To Build The Brand That Women Want”; “Brand Opportunities In Mom Market Subsegments”, “Multi-Year Research On Moms Shopping Trends” “Play & Pandemic: How Brands Can Help Families Now”; brand reminders that “Black Lives Matter At Home Too ”; surprising research results on “Charitable Giving Across A Lifespan”; the latest news, innovations and trends on parents & families; an unmatched compendium of mom-marketing-focused data; presentations; best in business reads on Madd About Books; and to help Members work out those WFH kinks an ongoing series of “Moves that Stretch” with Stephanie Bittner, founder of Bittner Movement.”
M2Moms® Sponsors:
AARP, Healthline Parenthood, GfK, FlashLight Insights, Marketing to Mums, Paramount Market Publishing, Pepper Miller Group, Snippies, Springboard Global Enterprises, The Local Moms Network, Bittner Movement and Tiny Tutus.
About M2Moms® To learn more: www.M2Moms.com or nan@pme-events.com M2Moms® is produced by PME® Enterprises LLC.
