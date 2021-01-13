Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,483 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Knudsen Condemns All Political Violence

Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita condemned all political violence today in a joint letter to Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeff Rosen. A copy of the letter is below.

 

01 13 21 letter to ag rosen

You just read:

Attorney General Knudsen Condemns All Political Violence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.