Middlesex Barracks/ Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

CASE#:21A300138

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/13/2021 at 0703 hours

LOCATION: Washington, VT

VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Timothy Blondin

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight in Washington. Troopers responded to the area and located the involved parties. Subsequent investigation indicated that Timothy Blondin had assaulted a household member. Blondin was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks. He is scheduled to appear in the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division by phone today, January 13th, 2021.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 01/13/2021

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

