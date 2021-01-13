Middlesex Barracks/ Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A300138
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/13/2021 at 0703 hours
LOCATION: Washington, VT
VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Timothy Blondin
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight in Washington. Troopers responded to the area and located the involved parties. Subsequent investigation indicated that Timothy Blondin had assaulted a household member. Blondin was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks. He is scheduled to appear in the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division by phone today, January 13th, 2021.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 01/13/2021
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648