State of Vermont

State Police Advisory Commission

Department of Public Safety

Statement from State Police Advisory Commission

The State Police Advisory Commission (“SPAC”) is a statutorily created body appointed by the Governor. SPAC is made up of independent Vermont citizens who have no connection to the Vermont State Police. One of the duties of SPAC is to provide advice and counsel to the Commissioner of Public Safety regarding internal investigations and discipline. In that role, SPAC has been fully briefed and consulted regarding the internal investigations being conducted into Vermont State Police Sergeant Luke Hall’s posting of statements supportive of the January 6, 2021, riots in Washington. SPAC commends Commissioner Schirling, Colonel Birmingham and Director of Internal Affairs Lieutenant Robert McKenna for their swift action in this matter and their commitment to ensuring a just and appropriate outcome.

Nancy Goss Sheahan, Chair

Glenn Boyd, Vice Chair

Allison Crowley DeMag

Mary Alice McKenzie

Shirley Jefferson

John Filipek

Patti Pallito