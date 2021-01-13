Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,483 in the last 365 days.

Statement from State Police Advisory Commission

 

State of Vermont

State Police Advisory Commission

Department of Public Safety

 

Statement from State Police Advisory Commission

 

The State Police Advisory Commission (“SPAC”) is a statutorily created body appointed by the Governor. SPAC is made up of independent Vermont citizens who have no connection to the Vermont State Police. One of the duties of SPAC is to provide advice and counsel to the Commissioner of Public Safety regarding internal investigations and discipline. In that role, SPAC has been fully briefed and consulted regarding the internal investigations being conducted into Vermont State Police Sergeant Luke Hall’s posting of statements supportive of the January 6, 2021, riots in Washington. SPAC commends Commissioner Schirling, Colonel Birmingham and Director of Internal Affairs Lieutenant Robert McKenna for their swift action in this matter and their commitment to ensuring a just and appropriate outcome.

 

 

Nancy Goss Sheahan, Chair

Glenn Boyd, Vice Chair

Allison Crowley DeMag

Mary Alice McKenzie

Shirley Jefferson

John Filipek

Patti Pallito

 

You just read:

Statement from State Police Advisory Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.