Newton Media Celebrates 25th Anniversary
CHESAPEAKE, VA, USA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven Newton founded Newton Media in 1995 to give clients a better quality experience and higher media ROI’s in both the Faith-based and Direct Response TV marketplace.
Because of this level of service and attention to clients’ needs, Newton Media has grown significantly over the years in its two offices, one headquartered in Chesapeake, VA and the other located near Charlotte, NC.
The company is now celebrating 25 years of client-centric media services.
“Our success is a reflection of my faith in God, our quality clients and our professional staff who manage millions of dollars of media budgets each month by monitoring bottom-line results and staying up on the latest media trends and market conditions,” said Newton, President and CEO of the company. “We at Newton Media are grateful to our many clients for making this anniversary possible.”
Newton Media provides media planning, buying, and management services to faith-based ministries, humanitarian organizations, and direct response programmers, marketing a wide variety of products and services on TV, radio, and digital in the U.S. and globally.
Since 1995, Newton Media has partnered with its clients to generate more than $700 million in total sales and donations.
The company has been a member of NRB since 2000 and is also a comScore Agency Partner.
