Newton Media Selected as Media Agency for inShield Wiper Infomercial

Newton Media, Chesapeake, VA Selected as media agency for new inShieldWiper infomercial media test

CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, USA, December 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- inShieldWiper.com, Encinitas, CA the new revolutionary cleaning device which has sold over 60,000 2-packs on QVC has chosen Newton Media of Chesapeake, Virginia to handle the media planning and placement for testing the new inShield Wiper television infomercial.Tim Probasco, inventor along with his wife Ramona, President of inShieldWiper set out to create a solution to remove the dangerous glare from inside car windshields, but found the high quality microfiber sponge also cleans a host of other products including stainless steel appliances, computer screens, finger prints and mobile phone screens. inShield Wiper fits on the back of your hand and allows you to clean the inside of your car windshield without using water.“We are thrilled to be able to partner with Tim and Ramona Probasco to help tell their wonderful story and get the message about inShield Wiper out to TV viewers nationwide. We know the product works on QVC, but the media test will include a strategic group of broadcast TV stations and Cable Networks to determine if the show will work when targeting a unique male and female demographic audience on these core media outlets,” said Steve Newton, President of Newton Media.The infomercial media test will air in December and will be timely for Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers. Learn more at inShieldWiper.com.###



