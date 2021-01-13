dynaCERT Possesses Potential Trillion Dollar Carbon Credit Patent

dynaCERT is 2018 Gold winner of Edison Award

dynaCERT Inc. (T.DYA) holds world wide patents on the means and methods of monitoring and monetizing carbon credits within emission reductions in diesel engines

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX:DYA)

Shares of DYA currently trades under C$1/share and present an opportunity for investors to experience extraordinary gains.” — Market Equities Research Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (Frankfurt: DMI) is on the cusp of a major catalyst entering 2021:

• In a recent year-end/new-year corporate interview, the CEO of dynaCERT disclosed the extreme level of latent potential poised to be realized -- the CEO recounted an opinion expressed to him in the closing weeks of 2020 by a securities analyst; “that one worldwide patent you've got on the means and methods of monitoring and monetizing carbon credits within an internal combustion engine, that's a trillion dollars in itself.” (See related interview URL link: https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71201 online).

- dynaCERT holds the world wide patents on the means and methods of monitoring and monetizing carbon credits within emission reductions in diesel engines, dynaCERT holds this in 12 different verticals. dynaCERT is now in the process of certification so carbon credits generated and tracked can be sold on the open market. This alone, once approved and gains traction, has serious potential to catapult dynaCERT toward becoming a multi-billion Fortune 500 company.

- dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ (HG) technology is proven (on diesel trucks) to result in up to 88.7% reduction in NOx emissions, ~50% reduction in CO, 6-19% reduction in CO2, up to 57.1% reduction in Total Hydrocarbon emissions, 55%+ reduction in particulate matter (no black smoke), up to ~20% reduction in fuel consumption, provides better torque, and lower maintenance costs.

Look for major investment to flood into dynaCERT Inc. once VERRA Authority clears dynaCERT’s Carbon Credit application, establishing a novel auditable mechanism that will provide solutions and opportunities to all levels of governments, organizations, and businesses globally.

The United Nations has certified dynaCERT’s product under its Smart Sustainable Cities Program (U4SSC) and the technology is now recognized in important circles as the future of carbon credits. dynaCERT’s carbon credit tracking/auditing technology is now positioned to be advanced in a coordinated fashion globally as the only universally accepted standard ready for mass adoption. The Verified Carbon Standard, Verra or VCS, formerly the Voluntary Carbon Standard, is a standard for certifying carbon emissions reductions. VCS is administered by Verra. The VCS Program is the world’s most widely used voluntary GHG program. Over 1,600 certified VCS projects have collectively reduced or removed more than 500 million tonnes of carbon and other GHG emissions from the atmosphere. Verra is associated with the Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition, which is comprised of major government partners and private sector partners globally. dynaCERT clients can expect to see top dollar in the voluntary carbon market once it’s application is cleared for implementation.

Looking at dynaCERT’s long haul trucking market alone, a single truck can generate as much as $3,000 in carbon credits per annum using HG technology. dynaCERT’s plan, once it has finished going through approval with VERRA authority, is to maintain 50% of the carbon credit$ and 50% of it will go to the fleet owners. The methodology now in for approval with VERRA USA uses dynaCERT's patented HydraGEN™ Technology to lower carbon emissions and its HydraLytica™ Telematics technology to securely record carbon emissions and other non-personal data from diesel and gas engines. dynaCERT’s application is currently being dealt with, led by Environmental-Partners of the UK.

dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ technology is proven through multiple top-level independent lab studies in various jurisdictions around the globe (TUV North and South in UK, PIT Group in North America, ICAT in India, labs in the UAE, etc…) to reduce harmful emission in diesel transport trucks and improve fuel economy. Transport trucks were dynaCERT’s first target market, the Company now makes different sized HG units and more industries are starting to adopt the technology -- look for exponential growth across multiple sectors.

The Company currently installs its HG technology on class 8 trucks, buses, refrigerator trailers, small trucks, electrical power generation units of all sizes, farming equipment and agriculture equipment, construction equipment, mining equipment, and it is now moving into marine vessels (the first ships are now being organized for installs). The Company believes it will also at some point in the future be installing its technology on train locomotives and ocean going vessels (which are major polluters; one container ship can spew the equivalent pollution per annum of 50 million cars), and it is currently working with a group in Europe to develop a unit for passenger vehicles.

dynaCERT is gaining a strong foothold in the mining sector now, where a single piece of large equipment can burn over $1M/year in fuel. Feedback from mining experts and dealers servicing this industry reveal that it is not uncommon for a capital outlay (to buy a HG unit) to be recouped with a ROI payback within 8 months from a nominal 5% fuel savings.

HydraLytica™ is dynaCERT’s proprietary software with remote real-time telematics which the Company has retained worldwide experts to establish an audit trail of fuel savings and future carbon credits. dynaCERT's telematics developer invented Apple Pay™ and PayPal™. Related to HydraLytica™, dynaCERT is also greatly escalating its scope of applications and utility to respond to the growing industry needs of Logistics companies and the broader Trucking Management software ecosystem. On September 23, 2020 the Company announced that dynaCERT International Strategic Holdings Inc. (“DISH”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of dynaCERT, has agreed with Corsario Ltd. of Mississauga, Canada, dynaCERT’s HydraLytica™ software developer, to magnify and maintain the functionality of its new proprietary suite of FreightTech software applications. GP LogiX Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Corsario established specifically for this single purpose, will market the functionality of dynaCERT’s new FreightTech software and share equally with DISH all financial benefits, thus providing yet another stream of cash flow to dynaCERT through DISH.

For further DD on dynaCERT Inc. see the following URLs:

Corporate website: https://dynacert.com

Recent Technology Journal Review: https://technologymarketwatch.com/dya.htm

This is not solicitations to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned.