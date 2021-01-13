Cyborggainz Announces Agreement to Acquire Biohackers Update Magazine
Biohackers Update Magazine Acquired by Jean Fallacara under his Organization Cyborggainz Neuroscience Calisthenics Lab.
Jean's solid experience and knowledge, not only as an athlete and biohacker, but with over 20 years of experience in business management, he is the perfect addition to the team that will lead us far.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYBORGGAINZ is delighted to announce the acquisition of BIOHACKERS UPDATE magazine!
Starting Feb-01, 2021, Jean Fallacara will act as the Company’s Chief Operations Officer (“COO”).
''With Jean's solid experience and knowledge, not only as an athlete and biohacker, but with over 20 years of experience in business management and new tech industry', he is the perfect addition to the team that will lead us far.” - Dallas McClain, Chief Information Officer (“CIO”) and the Company’s Editor-in-Chief (“Editor-in-Chief”)
'' We could not find a better fit for our company, since Jean has worked as an experienced executive focused on technology products for the science business." - Arjun Chauhan, Chief Marketing Officer (“CMO”).
Jean Fallacara will oversee all Investment and growth of the company’s influence and reputation. He will be in charge of investor outreach, writing growth and expansion plans, public speeches, and all other duties that fall under the scope of community outreach/investment and company growth.
About Biohackers Update Magazine
The first magazine about Biohacking and Self Optimization, Biohackers' Update is entirely committed to sharing all the essential hacks, updates and trends from the Biohacking World with the community at large. Biohackers' Update believes that becoming better everyday in every way is what life is all about. They write and publish articles backed by true user-based stories and science while posting them all on one, easy-to-find resource. True believers in the philosophy of self-care and self-loving, the magazine is in tune with the philosophy of selflessness.
From the studious pupil to the laid-back islander, the magazine writes for all people and strives to have something of value for everyone in every issue. They are dedicated to bringing readers the new updates of the Biohacking industry, so you can spend less time searching, and more time hacking. #HackOn
About Jean Fallacara
Born in France, Jean is an athlete, entrepreneur, scientist, public speaker and an Art collector. He is the founder and CEO of Z-SC1 Corp and Cyborggainz. He is also the author of “Neuroscience Calisthenics: Hijack your Body Clock.” Jean holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry, a master’s degree in immunology and genetics, and an engineering degree in biotechnology. He has also studied neurosciences and brain functionalities, as well as law and finances. He is currently living in Montreal, Quebec with his family where he uses his 20+ years of experience as a business executive.
About Cyborggainz
Cyborggainz is a web platform that uses the functional neuroscience applied to sports & fitness. Involving neuroplasticity, biohacking, science, cognitive functions, technology, and nature, to enhance physical performance and live healthier.
