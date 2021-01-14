Lori Hamilton Releases a Self-Care Guide for Leaders
Leadership is hard, take time to take care of yourself
...it’s amazing how spending an hour or two just laughing at whatever makes you laugh will brighten your day and lift your mood.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lori Hamilton doesn’t just want to make you laugh, she wants to help you live your best life too. As a successful comedian and entrepreneur, Hamilton understands the stresses that go into leadership. Whether it’s organizing a collaborative project, starting a business, or creating tools to help others excel, leadership is full of challenges that can drain your energy. That’s why she took the time to put together a self-care guide for leaders, the Self-Care for Leaders Checklist.
The guide can be found on the website of Hamilton’s production company, Prosperity Productions. It offers simple solutions to re-charge and is organized into manageable practices that depend on how much time you want to invest. Practices range from small things like sensory triggering – connecting with your senses using various things that make you happy – to practices that require more commitment like “forest bathing” or going on a date with a friend.
Each practice is designed to help you create joy and find peace amidst whatever stressful situations or environments you find yourself. As leaders, it’s important to stay grounded and maintain your sense of self. It’s difficult, if not impossible, to lead well when you are coming from a place of exhaustion.
One of Hamilton’s personal favorite self-care practices is binging comedy shows. “Now that we can watch comedy shows old and new pretty much whenever we want, it’s amazing how spending an hour or two just laughing at whatever makes you laugh will brighten your day and lift your mood.”
Hamilton enjoys making people laugh and encouraging them to practice kindness in their everyday lives. Practicing kindness also means being kind to yourself. Check out her guide and try whatever appeals to you. Then let it inspire you to create your own guide of self-care practices based on your specific needs. Connect with Lori on LinkedIn.
About Lori:
As Founder and President of Prosperity Productions, Hamilton has worked as a marketing strategist, researcher, and creative consultant for more than 20 years. Her work has generated over $3 billion in incremental business for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups. Having worked across a wide range of categories and industries, her clients include Google, ConAgra, Intuit, Rubbermaid, Deloitte Consulting, CitiBank, MetLife, Accenture, Herman Miller, USG, Russell Athletic, Blue Diamond, Johnson Controls, Microsoft, Garanimals, Carter’s/Oshkosh, United Technologies, The Home Depot, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis. Lori holds a B.A. in Linguistics from UCLA and has won 39 awards for creative and marketing excellence, including five Best of Shows and a Clio. Lori has taught Insights and Innovation at Columbia University’s Master’s Degree Program in Strategic Communications, NYU Business School, Pace University. Lori speaks three languages semi-fluently, can do 32+ accents, and knows how to caramelize sugar with a blow torch. And, if you ask nicely, she’ll make her face look like a Pez dispenser.
