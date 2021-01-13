01-13-2021 Powerball at $550 Million, Mega Millions At 2nd Largest Jackpot in Game History Friday

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Sales continue to increase around the country as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots both progress even higher after failing to match winning numbers in recent drawings.

Wednesday’s estimated Powerball jackpot is $550 million, the 9th largest in game history, and the highest mark since March 2019. At $750 million, if won, Mega Millions would be the 2nd largest jackpot in game history and the 5th largest in U.S. lottery history.

At more than $1.3 billion, the dueling jackpots combine for the highest jackpot total since October 2018, when Mega Millions reached its all-time record of $1.537 billion.

“This is only the third time that both games have simultaneously had advertised jackpots larger than $500 million,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said. “The high jackpots have created a great deal of enthusiasm among our players, and we would love to see another Jackpot winner here in West Virginia, but we do ask that all players please play responsibly.”

Tickets for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes. All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Wednesday, January 13. The Wednesday drawing coincides with the fifth anniversary of Powerball’s world record $1.586 billion jackpot hit in 2016.

Tickets for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing can also be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which again increases non-jackpot prizes. All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Friday, January 15.

To play Powerball, players select five numbers from 1 to 69, and then choose a Powerball number from 1-26 in the bottom section of your play slip.

To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.