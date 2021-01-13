Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maryland’s Winter Turkey Season Opens Jan. 21

Opportunity for Hunters to Bag a Bird This Season

Photo of group of wild turkeys in the snow

Photo by Isaac Bonneville

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the opening of the winter turkey season, which runs statewide from January 21-23 for hunters who did not harvest a turkey during the 2020 fall season.

Hunting hours are from one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset. The bag limit is one turkey of either sex. 

“Wild turkey populations are at record high levels in many areas of Maryland,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “The winter hunt provides an additional opportunity to bag a turkey when many hunters are putting their gear away for the season.”

During the winter turkey season, hunters may only use shotguns loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller, crossbows, vertical bows, or airguns that shoot arrows or bolts.

Hunters are reminded that it is illegal to hunt turkeys with the aid of bait. Hunters are required to check in their harvest via phone at 888-800-0121, online, or via the department’s mobile app.

The Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping provides information about winter turkey hunting, including season open dates and regulations.

 

