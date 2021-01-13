Third Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1100 Block of 45th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an additional arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the 1100 block of 45th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:08 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 30 year-old Michael Bright, of Northeast, DC.

On Thursday, October 29, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Major Violator Section’s Fugitive Unit took custody of a 28 year-old adult male, of Northeast, DC. He was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed – Felony Murder.

On Friday, October 30, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 23 year-old adult male, of Bladensburg, MD, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed – Felony Murder.

On Monday, January 11, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 21 year-old Exavior Pinnix, of Accokeek, MD. He was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed – Felony Murder.

###