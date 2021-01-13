Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,354 in the last 365 days.

Third Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1100 Block of 45th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an additional arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the 1100 block of 45th Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 9:08 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 30 year-old Michael Bright, of Northeast, DC.

 

On Thursday, October 29, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Major Violator Section’s Fugitive Unit took custody of a 28 year-old adult male, of Northeast, DC. He was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed – Felony Murder.

 

On Friday, October 30, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 23 year-old adult male, of Bladensburg, MD, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed – Felony Murder.

 

On Monday, January 11, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 21 year-old Exavior Pinnix, of Accokeek, MD. He was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed – Felony Murder.

 

###

You just read:

Third Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1100 Block of 45th Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.