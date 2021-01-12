Arrest Made in Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred on January 12, 2021, in the Second District.

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Monday, January 11, 2021, at approximately 10:05 pm, in the 1500 block of 30 th Street, Northwest, the suspects approached the victim, while they were exiting their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and took victim’s car keys. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The stolen vehicle has been recovered. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 21-005-093

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at approximately 12:01 am, in the 4700 block of Alton Place, Northwest, the suspects approached the victims, while they were at their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and took victim’s car keys. The suspects took then took the victim’s property and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The stolen vehicle has been recovered. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 21-005-122

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at approximately 12:02 am, in the 4300 block of Alton Place, Northwest, the suspects approached the victims, while they were sitting in their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects also took the victim’s property then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 21-005-116

Receiving Stolen Property: On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at approximately 1:06 am, the suspect was apprehended in the 2600 block of Benning Road, Northwest. The suspect was found to be in possession of stolen property from CCN: 21-005-093 and CCN: 21-005-122 .

On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 18 year-old James Borum, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.