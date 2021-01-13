Oilfield Water Markets Conference Reopens For Registration With New Dates In May 2021

The postponed Oilfield Water Markets Conference will return May 12-13, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. Online registration is now open.

FORT WORTH, TX, USA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first multi-day oilfield water markets conference, originally planned for 2020, has been rescheduled to May 12-13, 2021.

Join hundreds of decision-makers at The Hyatt Regency Frisco for a unique opportunity to learn, share, and connect around the key marketplace themes that are reshaping the competitive landscape in the full-cycle oilfield water management business.

Conference Website

Attendees will experience a thoughtful agenda and plenty of networking opportunities. A limited number of event sponsors will gain access to decision-makers that run market-leading midstream, service, and E&P companies at this event.

Originally planned for 2020 but delayed due to Covid, the Oilfield Water Markets 2021 Conference will continue the important discussion that began during three sold out single-day events hosted by Oilfield Water Connection in 2019 and 2020.

“We are excited about getting back to business and gathering in person again with the industry’s top minds,” Oilfield Water Connection co-founders Pete Cook and Joseph Triepke said in a joint statement. “As the industry optimistically gets back to work in 2021, there is so much to talk about. We look forward to safely hosting a productive live conference for produced water leaders at a terrific venue in May 2021.”

Registration for the event comes with a Covid guarantee, which eliminates risk for participants should the pandemic unexpectedly force a cancellation or postponement this year.

This will be a one-of-a-kind opportunity for industry leaders to connect around the future of the multi-billion dollar addressable market surrounding the oilfield water molecule. The agenda will paint perspective around the key trends influencing business risk and opportunity as the water sector emerges from the worst shale downturn in history.

Our events are recognized for gathering senior-level executives, investors, analysts, and business development / procurement managers to explore cutting edge topics in the oilfield water management marketplace (spanning both capital markets and operations markets).

Just as with past Oilfield Water Connection events, this 2021 conference will usher to stage a fresh line-up of thoughtful speakers who won’t bore you with sales pitches or overly technical talks. Presentations, round-tables, and panel discussions will include voices from leading operators, top analysts, and water midstream / service executives.

To secure your spot to attend or sponsor, please visit: https://oilfieldwater.com/event/owmarkets2021/. The organizers expect to run out of room for attendance and sponsorship at this conference (Oilfield Water Connection events have consistently sold out in the past) so please reserve your spot soon to get early-bird rates and avoid last minute uncertainty.

The topic agenda for this event is being restructured to fit the current business environment, and it will provide the latest perspectives on the oilfield water sector’s business outlook, procurement themes, forecasting considerations, M&A and capital markets trends, competitive landscape, disposal and recycling developments, and other issues of economic relevance.

“We’d like to thank all the speakers, sponsors and registered attendees who had booked our 2020 Oilfield Water Markets Conference for sticking with us as we’ve set these new dates for the event,” the organizers said. “We are thrilled to have settled on a new timeframe and a great new venue in the DFW area for this important gathering.”

Register Now>