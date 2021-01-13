Flower Turbines Starts Reg A+ Equity Crowdfunding Round
Small Wind Turbine Company Is Raising CapitalLAWRENCE, NEW YORK, USA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines has opened its Reg A+ Equity crowdfunding round at https://startengine.com/flowerturbines
Flower Turbines recently finished its second oversubscribed Reg-CF crowdfunding round.
Flower Turbines is an innovative small wind energy company making turbines that are the first to be simultaneously quiet, beautiful, efficient, and which make their neighbors perform better. The company has a complementary product line of on and off grid e-bike charging stations. The Flower Turbines technology is based on multiple granted and pending patents.
Flower Turbines has growing sales of its products in Europe and is planning its first US installation in February 2021.
“We have the ambition to become a major global force in distributed energy,” said CEO Dr. Daniel Farb. “We believe we have the technology and enthusiasm to accomplish it.”
Flower Turbines is one of the first equity crowdfunded companies to be a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined. The Most Fundable Companies initiative involved a multi-phase assessment that evaluated multiple company variables including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, and the strength of the management team. Usually, the other winners have been traditionally funded by Angels and Venture Capital.
Visit www.flowerturbines.com to learn more about Flower Turbines. Go to https://startengine.com/flowerturbines to invest.
Offering Circular Link: https://rebrand.ly/OC-Flower-Turbines
Related Risks :https://rebrand.ly/Risks-Flower-Turbines
You should read the Offering Circular and risks related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.
