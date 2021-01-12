Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Judge says San Diego DA can take case back from LA DA

(Subscription required) A Los Angeles County judge granted an unprecedented motion Monday, allowing the San Diego County district attorney to take back prosecutorial jurisdiction over part of a murder-robbery case it allowed the Los Angeles DA to prosecute until George Gascón was elected and ordered his deputies to dismiss sentence enhancements.

