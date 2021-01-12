(Subscription required) A Los Angeles County judge granted an unprecedented motion Monday, allowing the San Diego County district attorney to take back prosecutorial jurisdiction over part of a murder-robbery case it allowed the Los Angeles DA to prosecute until George Gascón was elected and ordered his deputies to dismiss sentence enhancements.
You just read:
Judge says San Diego DA can take case back from LA DA
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.