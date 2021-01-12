Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,459 in the last 365 days.

Opinion: This is the story all about a COVID-era jury trial in LA

(Subscription required) Magically we avoided what the court feared was to be the most difficult aspect of a COVID-19 era trial -- moving enough potential jurors into the courtroom socially distanced to conduct the voir dire process and ultimately seat a jury. (In other words, I have no words of wisdom on how one can do that other than strongly suggesting a stipulation to a reduced number of jurors.)

You just read:

Opinion: This is the story all about a COVID-era jury trial in LA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.